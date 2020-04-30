Editor:
For the sake of our health and our economy, Sussex County needs updated buffer zone requirements for developments. Nearly 90 percent of Sussex County waterways are polluted, many of them severely so, resulting in unsafe conditions and lowered property values for residents, and threatening our tourism industry. Current buffer regulations do not provide adequate protection for county wetlands and waters, and have not been enforced.
Sussex County has established a workgroup to develop a new buffer zone ordinance that will help protect our waterways. The workgroup is expected to develop a proposed new ordinance within the next few months, and we ask that the Planning & Zoning Commission and the County Council approve a new ordinance that requires wide buffers consisting of native forests and that protect existing forests in the buffers.
The recommended buffer widths from the scientific literature are: (a) tidal wetlands and waters, 80 to 500 feet, (b) nontidal wetlands, 50 to 100 feet, (c) intermittent streams, 35 to 150 feet, and (d) perennial streams, 80 to 150 feet.
In addition to approving new buffer zones under the code, the County should also include in the code a clear mechanism to ensure the code on buffers is both applied and enforced. This is necessary because unenforced buffers will do no good to help clean up our waterways and protect the health of county residents and visitors and the billions of dollars in economic activity related to Sussex County's waterways.
Sussex County residents should reach out to their Planning & Zoning Commission and County Council member to tell them to support the needed new buffer zone requirements.
Lewis Podolske
Millsboro