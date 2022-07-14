Affordable housing, population growth, traffic problems, dysfunctional intersections and evacuation routes. There’s something to think about!
Let us not put the cart in front of the horse.
Oops, too late!
Before allowing builders to build multi-level apartment complexes, including affordable units, let’s take those above-mentioned into consideration.
Secondly, Gov. Carney just announced that he will approve 9.9 million for Sussex County affordable housing units, in the form of rentals and homeownership, and Sussex County Council will also be offering a builder “special program” to expedite application for the development of such units.
The floodgates have opened! Now the developers can double-dip with all those special incentives being offered! As noted in the workforce housing application, Preston Schell has already shown an interest. Winning for the developers once again. Losing for the folks trying to get to work or to a doctor’s appointment.
Let’s talk about the population of Sussex County, Del., see the below chart (source: Wikipedia):
Year Population % change
1990 113,229 15.5%
2000 156,638 38.3%
2010 197,145 25.9%
2020 237,378 20.4%
We are double the population of what we were 30 years ago, yet still have dysfunctional intersections, such as Cave Neck Road and Route 1, Cave Neck and Hudson Road, Hudson Road and Round Pole Bridge Road, Robinsonville Road and Conley’s Chapel Road, Kendale Road and Beaver Dam Road, Rehoboth Avenue Ext. and the turn lane onto Rehoboth Avenue Ext. from Route 1 northbound, Dorman Road and Route 24, Mulberry Knoll Road and Route 24. Zoar Road at Avalon Road and Hollyville Road, Lawson Road at Zoar Road, just to name a few.
I emailed a representative from DelDOT, Alastair Probair, and to sum up his paragraph regarding an evacuation plan, he simply said, ‘We hope that not everyone leaves at the same time’ regarding if a natural disaster was forecasted, or a national threat.
Everyone needs housing, I agree. I believe it is a human right, as is affordable healthcare for every citizen of the United States. However, that being said, I believe the council has an obligation to people already living here that each resident can commute to and from work, or a doctor’s appointment and not have to take 30 minutes to go 6 miles, as what happens to me on frequent occasions.
So, Council, look at the big picture and be forward-thinkers. Keep in mind we will need nursing homes in 20 years for all the retired folks moving here, and also overlooked is the fact that we need a few homeless shelters.
Janet Le Digabel
Milton