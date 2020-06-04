Editor:
According to the Sussex County website, the proposed FY 2021 Sussex County budget will probably be voted on June 23, 2020. Through the events of the past three months, many acute and chronic needs have been highlighted across our county. They all need to be addressed. They are all very expensive.
Is there a common factor which is critical to address all the needs and simultaneously build for the future? Yes. High-quality broadband internet available to everyone in the county. The County should immediately establish a permanent position in the Office of Economic Development for that purpose and should appoint a commission to determine how to accomplish this goal.
The funding needed to do this is not an expenditure; it’s an investment. I believe it is absolutely essential to allocate significant funding in this budget, and in fact to utilize some of the Reserve Fund to make this a reality.
Please consider the importance of broadband to every aspect of life in Sussex County, and let your councilman know your opinion on this matter. Thank you.
Jeanette Akhter
Selbyville