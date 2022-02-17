Editor:
I believe in science. Science technology put us on the moon. How wonderous is that! Studies in science has advance greatly in this past century. Science is now telling us that climate change is in the red-alert alarm mode, and for us to sit up and take notice.
Our creator put elements on earth for our protection and our use. We humans seem to think they are of no use, hinder what we want to do in expanding our habitat, so we remove them.
The Buffer Ordinance was written to protect the natural buffers consisting of trees and grasses on our tidal coastlines to protect us from flooding, and to allow a place for marine life and birds to live as they contribute to our eco system.
The values of wetland are: (1) Sussex County has 47 percent of Delawares Wetlands; (2) Wetlands protect property by storing flood waters and buffering coastal storm surge. (Narayan et al.2017 Scientific Reports.) (3) Provide biodiversity and hold high concentrations of rare species (41 percent of wetland plant species in Delaware are rare.) Delaware’s wetland estimated to provide $1 billion to $3 billion in annual economic value. (Kauffman, G.J. 2018. Socioeconomic Value of Delaware Wetlands)
The Center for Inland Bays takes a scientific approach to maintain the oversite of our coastal waters and bays. They are sending a warning signal to Sussex County that the proposed Buffer Ordinance contains some flawed proposals. The Buffer Ordinance is flawed, and can easily be amended.
You have heard from many people, including the director for the Center of Inland Bays, who advocate that Section G be amended. This section should state that if a buffer is not forested at the time the development application is submitted, it must be replanted to a forest before construction is complete. This provides an economic incentive for developers to keep the trees, and it is what other nearby jurisdictions have required for a long time.
Stiff penalties should be put in place when violations occur. Other jurisdictions have buffer ordinances and, rather than reinvent the wheel, scrutiny of other ordinances should be studied in order to provide correct language to new proposals.
I know you are being pressured by developers to minimize this ordinance. However, a good amendment to the Buffer Ordinance for the economic and residential benefits outweigh developer oppositions.
I live in an area that is now prone to flooding due to sea-level rise and the frequent nor’easter storms that have created havoc on our county. We lack buffers to protect us.
Please consider the common good of businesses and residents in mitigating flooding due to the lack of proper buffers in building applications. Please vote to amend the Buffer Ordinance.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville