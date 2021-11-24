Editor:
Sussex County has started its process for redrawing the council districts in Sussex County as mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Avery v. Midland County. The county council has asked for the public’s input regarding how the county council districts will represent the different regions and differing interests in Sussex County for the next 10 years, and it is an opportunity all citizens and owners should take advantage of.
I, and others, including the League of Women Voters of Sussex County Delaware (LWVSCDE), believe the current Sussex County Council districts do not fully recognize the needs of all the county’s diverse communities. Nor has there been in the past much interest in hearing from the public, so we must make full use of this opportunity.
An example of what is wrong with the current district layout is it divides up the eastern portion of Sussex County (i.e., the coastal areas) into three districts. Only in one of those three districts do residents of the shore constitute a majority of the voters. It joins the citizens in the central and western portions of Sussex County with portions of the eastern Sussex County in the southernmost district, Council District 5.
The citizens of Laurel and Delmar are included in the same council district as Fenwick Island, Millville and the South Bethany beach communities. This dilutes the voices of all three Sussex regions — eastern, central and western. Each of those regions have unique needs, and merging them muffles their voices. I find it hard to believe, as many do, that one councilperson can equally represent the voices and interests of all three significantly different areas of Sussex County. In order to see this, you can find links to the current and the League’s proposed map below to see how the LWVSCDE would address this.
The current county district map can be found at this link: https://sussexcountyde.gov/sites/default/files/PDFs/Council%20Districts.pdf.
The League’s proposed map can be found at https://my.lwv.org/delaware/sussex-county-delaware/article/redistricting-map-sussex-county-council-districts.
Please join me in writing to the Sussex County Council and expressing your thoughts about the redistricting and lending your voice of support to the county redistricting map proposed by the LWVSCDE. The League is non-partisan. The map they have drawn reflects that. It favors neither party, only the interests of the people of Sussex County. Time is short. The County will only be accepting comments till Dec. 1, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. You can send your comments via e-mail to, redistricting@sussexcountyde.gov.
You may also mail your thoughts to them by post to Sussex County – Redistricting, P.O. Box 589, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Martin Lampner
Ocean View