Editor:
Delaware is blessed with an abundance of clean and wide-open beaches. Our proximity to major population areas has made Delaware’s beaches very popular summer designations, and has provided income and wealth for the state and its residents. Delaware’s beachfront communities have especially benefited from significantly increased property values to greater amounts of development than inland parts of the state.
During the summer months, beach town populations swell more than double and triple their winter populations. This is very likely to occur this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic, as people seek relief from months-long confinement.
It is naive to believe that simply closing our doors will keep people from seeking to use our natural resources. Experience from around the country has shown that people can take only so much forced isolation — seniors are sneaking onto golf courses in Florida and New York, young people are holding illegal house parties in Texas, and parents are smuggling children into closed playgrounds in Philadelphia. And, as the states around us loosen their restrictions, their residents will seek relief at familiar and convenient locations, such as Delaware’s seashore.
It is likely that Delaware will lessen restrictions on its residents before the full onset of summer. While beach towns cannot be less restrictive than the state allows, they should also not exceed the limitations set by the state, as many beach towns have currently done — for example by completely closing their beaches. Experience has shown that when beaches are unprotected, there will be greater numbers of accidental drownings. And there will be greater numbers of accidents in unpatrolled parks and other recreation areas.
Beach communities can expend time and resources trying to keep people away, or they can use the same amount of time and resources to provide a safe and enjoyable beach experience, one that benefits both the beach goer and the beach community.
Delaware’s beach communities should be preparing now to take whatever extraordinary measures will be necessary to ensure the safety of both longtime local and summer residents. It is insufficient to rely only on state guidance, as beach towns have unique needs and characteristics which are very different from the rest of the state.
Beach communities can start by hiring their lifeguard staffs, and consider expanding the numbers of guards so that they can also patrol for social distancing and face masks, if necessary. Towns by the beach should also coordinate with their beachfront neighbors on beach openings and operations so that no one community or beach takes on an unduly burdensome role.
Beach communities should also consider the other things which makes them special, to both residents and visitors, and try to preserve some aspects of them. Many towns offer concerts and free shows. They should consider how to keep some limited form of these, especially those oriented to children and the elderly. Perhaps towns can limit attendance to events through use of free tickets to residents and renters available from the local library or town hall in the way parking permits are offered.
Shops and local restaurants are also part of what makes our beach towns special. Beach towns should consider how to help support them; for example, by providing limited tax relief.
Clearly, these suggestions will require significantly more thought, time and efforts by beach towns than a normal summer opening. The communities have limited resources. These are unprecedented times, though, and unprecedented times require unprecedented actions. Many local residents, and sheltering-in-place non-residents, have unique skills and abilities — and the time to help if asked. Local developers have a vested interest in keeping our unique beach atmosphere so should also be asked to contribute, financially and otherwise.
How our beach front towns act in the next few weeks will be critical, not only for the safety and enjoyment of the summer but also our beach communities’ future.
Joseph P. Petito
South Bethany