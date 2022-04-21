Editor:
On April 28, 2021, Delmar Cpl. Keith Heacook succumbed to injuries he received on April 25, when he responded to a fight in progress. He was alone and was attacked by an individual who severely injured him. He left behind a wife and a 10-year-old son.
We are fortunate to have very few law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as compared to other states; however, one is to many. In April and May, we have an opportunity to honor the law enforcement officers that protect us in Delaware. April 28, from 6 to 11 p.m., an event called the Heacook Fest 2022 at the Amphitheater at Heron Ponds, 30503 E Line Road, Delmar, MD 21875, is planned. It is a free concert with donations collected going to Cpl. Keith Heacook’s Memorial Scholarship Fund.
On May 15, it is the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and Police Week. https://nleomf.org/memorial/programs/national-police-week-2022
“In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.”
Caring members of the community can place a blue light in their window or a blue ribbon on their mailboxes and car doors to show support. Put a homemade sign in your front yard. Send a card or letter to your local police department and let them know that you appreciate them. Say hello and talk to your law enforcement officers when you see them. Local clubs and organizations can also show support as a group.
May God bless our law enforcement officers!
What would we do without them?
Paul Bolton
Bethany Beach