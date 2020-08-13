Editor:
One heartening sight in Bethany Beach this year is a slight increase in people of color enjoying sand, surf and shopping. Is the town becoming more representative of our country? No, not yet. Is the town somehow becoming more welcoming? If so, it’s not because of tangible, proactive effort. Might it be made so? Yes, quite easily; I’ll come to that after a brief story.
We recently observed two of the Town’s Code Enforcement officers walking the beach, without masks, to enforce rules for the pandemic, canopies, smoking, whatever. They talked with a group that was openly drinking alcohol, slicing limes and having a good time. There was a bit of laughter. Nothing had changed when the men walked away.
Next, they approached a family which was missing the bottom half of their umbrella pole. They had leaned the umbrella in the sand for a little protection. Watching the pantomime, we saw the family being told they needed to stick the half-pole in the sand like all the other umbrellas. The dad struggled to do as asked, which involved a lot of kneeling and stretching. Eventually, the umbrella was in place, a full two feet above the sand.
Combined, these two scenes were unsettling. We saw a White group partying, without correction, while a Black family nearby was made to deal uncomfortably and impractically with a missing pole. As it turned out, there was an opportunity to counter-balance the unwelcoming behavior of a Town officer. While we watched, a fellow beachgoer rented an umbrella and asked that it be delivered to the family “from a friend.” The family stayed long into the afternoon.
As White people, we swim in waters of privilege and, like fish, we don’t notice the water. We don’t discern the personal and institutional help and support that have made our comfortable lives possible, and we do as we wish in the name of “liberty,” not recognizing opportunity flows in our direction unimpeded by social, political and economic forces that block or constrain others.
John Savage
Bethany Beach