This letter concerns an urgent matter centered in your council district, which also impacts the entire county.
The heirs of Nutter D. Marvel Sr. are strenuously objecting to the Confederate memorial and flag being allowed at the Georgetown Historical Society, Marvel Museum (“GHS/Marvel”), in Georgetown named after their grandfather. Published in the Sept. 4, 2022, Delaware State News, an article by reporter Glenn Rolfe, tells of the Marvels’ position concerning the memorial and flag.
Mr. Rolfe’s story quotes Mr. Marvel’s grandson Tom Marvel as saying that the “Confederate flag on the grounds of his namesake museum … flies in the face of Mr. Marvel’s wishes” and that his “grandfather would be rolling over in his grave. He never would have allowed that to happen.”
Another grandson, Mr. David Marvel, states that if “the flag does not come down in a ‘show (of) respect’ to their grandfather,” “his family may have to take another route.” He goes on to say that his grandfather’s name may have to be removed from the museum.
The story notes that Mr. Tom Marvel believes “the Confederate banner is holding the museum back.”
The insight, courage and position of the heirs of Mr. Nutter D. Marvel Sr. is a paramount moment in support of reforming and saving the GHS/Marvel. They are standing up for their family, Georgetown, Sussex County and all of Delaware. The Alliance thanks them for their courage and patriotism. Thank you, Marvel family!
On Aug. 9, 2022, the county council tabled a motion to recoup a contribution of taxpayer money to the GHS/Marvel due to the memorial/flag being “hosted” at that site. The reason given for that action was that there might be a lease or contract constraining the GHS/Marvel. Since then, the Town of Georgetown was able to obtain the so-called contract and produce it for all to see. An Aug. 29, 2022, letter to the Town demonstrating that there is no contract or lease keeping the GHS/Marvel from removing the memorial/flag has been furnished to the County; that answers the County’s question.
The Georgetown Historical Society has nothing to stop it from taking the actions demanded by the Marvel grandchildren. Gratuitously hosting a display of symbols of hate, white supremacy, divisiveness and slavery has already resulted in the State ceasing funding in 2019. Controversies have erupted at the Town of Georgetown, Sussex County and elsewhere.
The Confederate memorial/flag has no place at a museum featuring Mr. Marvel’s incredible lifetime collection of carriages, historic buildings and artifacts.
It is now time for Sussex County to step up and recoup the money or, if not legally possible, pledge no more taxpayer money if the memorial/flag are present.
Please demand and announce immediately that this will be on the next county council agenda and that you will support the motion to recoup the money or, if needed, pledge no more taxpayer money.
To those who claim the memorial and the Confederate battle flag are just history, that is just not true. The public wants history to remember Benedict Arnold, Tokyo Rose, Americans who went and fought with ISIS, and those few Delawareans who fought in the Civil War against the United States, trying to kill Americans. But the public knows the difference between remembering and a monument that glorifies such vile, un-American behavior.
NASCAR has banned the Confederate battle flag.
The United States Marine Corps has banned it and other Confederate memorabilia, stating that: “The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps.” The Southern Poverty Law Center states that: “For more than a century, the Confederate flag has stood as a symbol of white supremacy and the enslavement of Black people.”
Symbols are potent. Sometimes the symbols you chose are windows into your soul. The Confederate symbols and its battle flag stand for extremism and racism — the Marine Corps got it right.
Mr. Marvel should not have to roll in his grave. His joyous gifts to the community must be cherished and not diminished due to the Historical Society losing sight of its mission.
Get rid of the memorial and its hateful symbols. To retain the Marvel Museum, the County must take a leadership role. Will you and the County stand with NASCAR and the Marine Corps?
Honor Mr. Nutter D. Marvel Sr., his heirs, the Town, the County and entire State. Act now!
Thank you for your prompt attention to these serious matters.
Tom Irvine, Chair, History Committee
Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice