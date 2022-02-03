Editor:
In this session, Delaware House lawmakers are making an effort to return surplus revenue to taxpayers. One proposal is House Bill 71, which would decrease the realty transfer tax rate by 25 percent.
I am not one who objects to a tax return. However, here’s another way to look at the situation with the realty transfer tax.
We are now facing climate change, not only “somewhere else” but also here in Delaware. It is under way, and some of its effects will already be unavoidable. It is critical that state and local governments in Delaware (as well as the rest of the world) take aggressive measures now. This requires funds. Stewardship of our environment is part of the patriotic American tradition of performing civic duty by taking responsibility for the region that is our home.
The State of Delaware has a Climate Action Plan (https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/climate-plan/); it is described as “a roadmap for how the state can prepare for climate change in the decades ahead.” We no longer have the luxury of just preparing and planning. This plan and other necessary measures must be turned into action ASAP!
The surplus revenues from the realty transfer tax should be immediately committed to eliminating the causes of climate change we’re responsible for, reducing the effects where we can and devising adaptations to those effects that are unavoidable.
It’s time to pick up the plan and run with it — in our homes, our towns, our county and our state!
Jeanette Akhter
Selbyville