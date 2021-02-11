Editor:
Sure is getting crowded around here! The winter months used to bring the local fulltime residents a break from crowded grocery stores, traffic backed up on Route 26, a place to eat out without waiting, a safe neighborhood bike ride or a secluded walk on a local state park trail. Even with new center turn lanes on Route 26, daily off-season traffic makes a quick stop to the Ocean View post office or pulling out of one’s neighborhood entrance a bit risky.
So what’s the point? It’s getting too populated for the quality of life promised by all the new community builders. Instead of approving an ugly cluster of 200 apartments with hundreds of more cars and residents straining our resources, let us demand a stop to the future approval of new residential “communities” until the ones already getting built are completed and occupied for a year.
Mandate an inclusive public survey of what we want for our three interlocking townships of Ocean View, Dagsboro and Millville. For example, Seagrove, 191 new homes; The Reserves, 179 starting new homes; Bishops Landing with 402 newly built homes is now extending “a new phase” toward Roxanna Road. I know we all shake our heads at all the litter, loss of land, nature and quiet.
Our “know your neighbor community” is being hijacked by developers, including the proposal for 200 new apartments tucked in off Route 26 at Railway Road and Old Mill Road.
It’s apparent Ocean View, Dagsboro and Millville all want to build their town revenues more than saving what’s priceless. Open fields around a corner, blue herons with clean water in tall grasses, geese that migrate and gather at sunset, and the solace of a walking trail. The townships all need to work together on a vision that goes beyond tax revenues and road perks to lure them to say yes and overdeveloping, and impacting the limited roads both for beach pleasure and evacuation emergencies.
Surely a halt to anymore building commitments should be considered until all the already agreed housing communities are completed and an accurate evaluation of population density effects on our local elementary school class sizes, intersections with a 1,000 more cars.
Building and zoning boards, stop saying yes. Stop and wait a year past present building completions and evaluate the daily impact on our towns as people move into these homes. Finally, I advocate that a “survey of happiness and satisfaction” about living on the edges of a resort beach town to guide township councils. Joy, a recent resident, shared “Her family has already seen a noticeable change and they would not of bought here a year ago if they knew this overdevelopment would steal a way of life” that can’t be returned nor guaranteed by a builder in their sale ads.
The boundaries of Ocean View, Millville and Dagsboro are so interwoven and close together. Please attend the hearing Feb. 18. Speak up to halt the approval of 200 apartment units at Red Mill Road, Ocean View.
Laurie Goodwin-Phillips
Ocean View