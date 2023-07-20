Editor:
As a Fenwick Islander who has lived here for over 25 years, I have seen the town grow.
Businesses have come and gone. Houses have been torn down and rebuilt. We have went from a seasonal resort area to a year-round destination. The one main thing that has not changed is the concept of Fenwick Island having the reputation of being a Quiet Resort.
This concept was almost lost with previous council members. I believe I speak for the majority of home owners here in Fenwick island: this was or is the main reason why we or our family members decided to plant our roots here. We are a small town who should all get along and be united as a family community.
Recently, our current administration has been shadowed over by the current turn of events dealing with our police chief contract not being renewed. I want to remind everyone that there is also two sides to every story. Do not listen to gossip or rumors. Be a good citizen and find out the facts.
Our current elected council members have kept their campaign promises. They are very open and transparent with all meeting and town issues. This was definitely not the case with previously elected council members. As far as not renewing the police chief’s contract, there has to be a good reason. We all care and appreciate our current police chief. I am sure all the current council members do as well.
Everyone needs to remind themselves that the current council members are doing their job correctly by evaluating his renewal contract. They obviously see and acknowledge things that we as residents are not aware of. It is council’s elected responsibility to make sure our town is safely run. So please do not listen to hearsay or rumors. If you have a question, be a good citizen and ask for yourself. That’s why we have an open, transparent council. It’s their elected duty to help all Fenwick residents understand what’s going on with our town!
Louie Hionis
Fenwick Island