Editor:
I am an avid walker around the neighborhoods, and you have heard me speak of the litter in our town before. While walking, I noticed an otter swimming in a new drainage canal in Beach Club North, within my surrounding walk area. While I was excited at first to see this creature so close to home, I was appalled to see all the trash that has collected in the canal during the surrounding area construction.
Trash has been collecting during construction in this area of Beach Club North that may have an environmental effect on wildlife in the area. I noticed the otter this morning in the canal that feeds directly to the Assawoman Canal near Ocean View, or is it Sussex County? Who knows?
This area is land-locked by Ocean View, but they have no responsibility for it, yet? This canal is getting covered with cardboard boxes, wood and Styrofoam and other construction materials from the dumpsters and construction around it, with no one going behind themselves and cleaning it up. There are boxes that can be seen in the bottom of the canal along its stretch. This is an environmental hazard to the water wildlife as they make their way into these new canals. Can someone please do something about it? Can DR Horton Builders clean this up?
This new canal feeds directly into the Assawoman Canal and a source for polluting our waterways and someone in the Town or County should see it, care about it, and fix it. How can the new owners of these new houses live with this hazard, and why don’t the sellers of these houses care about cleaning it up?
It’s a shame that the Town and County are increasing taxes these days. As nice as Ocean View is to live in, the Town takes no responsibility or plans in their FY22 budget to handle any trash cleanup in the town’s area. It’s all about increases and how Ocean View compares to other area towns.
I could not find on the website anything to handle trash cleanup like Sussex County has, other than what is considered recycling or trash and what companies to call to collect from your home. It’s like they don’t want any part of it. I guess that’s why I have been collecting neighborhood trash and paying for trash bags and pickup at my own expense.
They put the money into the main town centers where the employees work and interact with citizens of the town, but don’t take a walk or look around town and see what litter and trash is out there for citizens to live with. What a shame. I hope the County can do something about it?
Randy Conlan
Ocean View