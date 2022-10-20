Editor:
If the letter to the editor published in the last edition is accurate, in that the bike/walking trail along Double Bridges Road is now approved and fully funded, it is wonderful news. This trail is sorely needed.
Vehicular, bicycling and pedestrian traffic have all increased significantly along the stretch of Double Bridges between Muddy Neck and Parker House. There is no way for them all to coexist. There are no shoulders on either side of the road for bicyclists or pedestrians to safely use the road, and vehicular traffic consistently travels well over the speed limit.
Given the increased housing development of this area, it is only a matter of time before there are regular fatal accidents due to the increased use of Double Bridges Road by all.
Mark Galbraith
Frankford