I agree with the writer the park is useless, but its green and it’s not another row of townhomes.
Bethany does not need more parking or more development — we certainly don’t need a parking structure so more people come and trash our beach and our town. We are no longer the “Quiet Resort.” Time to change the banners on Route 26.
Sussex County has done a terrible job balancing development vs. quality of life. They supposedly just approved 200 more apartments at Evans Farm.
The last thing we need is another 500 parking spaces. Just look at the crowd in Rehoboth. Route 26 is like a parking lot at times most days — overdevelopment is straining our infrastructure and has changed the quality of life in our towns near the beach forever.
Rod Gowen
Bethany Beach