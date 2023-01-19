Editor:
The New Year is getting a good start with the Sussex County councilmen Rieley, Hudson and Vincent voting to deny a change from low density area to coastal area, also a growth area, for the 247-acre parcel east of Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road.
Tidal marshes, marine life, wildlife will benefit from this decision, as well as protection to the shoreline in that area from rising waters.
We, the people of Sussex, applaud Rieley, Hudson and Vincent on their listening to science, and the Office of State Planning Coordination, who opposed any change to the requested land designation change that would open options for developers.
We are reaching a critical point in Sussex County where wetlands must be more protected from overdevelopment.
Thank you, councilmen, for your astute reasoning and wise vote on this matter.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville