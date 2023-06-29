Just wanted to tell you what a great representative you have in John who works in Code Enforcement on the boardwalk and beach in Bethany. Yesterday, June 7, we met John as my husband and I were showing my sister and brother-in-law (Maureen and Joe Newnam of Gap, Pa.) around the Bethany Beach boardwalk. We live in Selbyville.
Our family has been coming to Bethany Beach since the mid-1970s, as our parents were original owners at Harbor House at Sea Colony. My sis, who is recovering from several medical issues, finally agreed to visit the boardwalk area, where she has not been to since her honeymoon in 1981!
John approached us, greeted us and was so welcoming — let us know why he was there and just made us feel so safe and secure. We were taking pictures and he was so fun — much to the delight of my sis, he “photo-bombed” her (Maureen) and her husband’s (Joe’s) picture. Now they have a great story (and pic) to tell/show everyone back home. I am attaching the picture.
He is a great representative for the city. Please thank him for me and let his bosses know he is representing Bethany Beach in the most positive light. I know this because my sis will not stop talking about him!
Anne Murphy
Selbyville