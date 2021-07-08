Editor:
I have been a Fenwick Island resident for 10 years. Over the last few years, especially after the approval of the hotel, there has been a lot of noise around issues in the town. A few residents posted signs about outdoor bars and more recently, signs with a variety of other issues. Others, like me, love it here and can’t imagine where this anger is coming from.
Governing is about fiscal responsibility, delivering needed services to the community and improving quality of life. The issues that have been brought forward feel more personal and not related to the governing of the town. I developed a balanced scorecard of the town to measure the town’s performance.
Things going well:
- Fiscal condition — The town has never been in better shape fiscally, and the town auditor gave it a clean bill of health and said it was impressed with how well the town managed through the COVID virus. Excess revenues are coming in from the hotel, permits and fees due to increased volumes around town.
- COVID — Fenwick kept our residents safe and most, if not all. of our businesses survived as well. The decision to allow outdoor dining saved the restaurants last year.
- Police — Recently, there was a shooting, and within hours our police, working with State and local Ocean City police, apprehended the criminals. Crime is low and our police are competent, courteous, professional and responsive.
- Public works — We have great trash and recycling service. The team is well-run and very professional. The streets and beaches are clean.
- Lifeguards — Don’t get me started. What a great team! Just watch them take elderly people over the dunes or save a struggling swimmer.
- Home values/life in Fenwick — Property values have never been stronger. Fenwick is a preferred destination. People love living here and coming to visit.
- Hotel — What a beautiful hotel. It recently won an award from Hilton. It’s bringing in much-needed revenue to the town and also attracting young families who love to come to Fenwick.
- Business — It is great having wonderful businesses in town to walk to for shopping, dinner or just a cocktail at a bar with friends. These businesses add to our property values and allow for Fenwick experiences without driving in traffic to other locations.
- Infrastructure — Work continues on dredging, sidewalks, pedestrian safety and reducing surge from the bay.
Improvements:
- Continued focus on drainage and bayside water issues.
- Longer public comment period during town meetings.
- More transparent board appointment process, and better explanation of the ordinance and variance processes.
After analyzing our town this way, I am more convinced than ever that Fenwick is a well-run town that is governed effectively and efficiently. There are some personal complaints that don’t reflect the views of the entire community. I appreciate everything isn’t perfect, but Fenwick is our “Quiet Resort” paradise. Let’s keep it that way.
Stu Rubenstein
Fenwick Island