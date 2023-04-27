Editor:
Thank you for reporting on the convicted sexual predator Michael McDowell and your opinion about the sentence he received.
I am a father of two teenage girls and was very disturbed that a sexual predator of teenage girls was living in our community. The fact that he was convicted of three counts of unlawful sexual contact and did not receive a lengthy jail sentence is more disturbing. And to compound these two alarming facts, he is allowed to move to another state and start over. We do not want him in our community, but we should not be sending a monster like that to potentially harm another unwitting community.
Part of the sentence he received was registering as a sex offender. That is all well and good, but will Michael McDowell register as a sex offender in the state and community he moves to? I don’t agree with what Chief McLaughlin said: “The outcome gives me satisfaction that it will prevent him from doing this to anyone else.” A Department of Justice report (https://smart.ojp.gov/somapi/chapter-5-adult-sex-offender-recidivism) stated that “...17.1 percent of sex offenders were rearrested for a violent crime…” It is reasonable to expect Michael McDowell will offend again.
Delaware’s sentencing guidelines for sexual predators are woefully inadequate and do not reflect the crime and the harm the criminal has caused. Your reporter, Susan Canfora, describes the suffering of his victims. The victims will live with their pain forever, but the criminal gets to move away and start over. It is obvious there is a need to revise the sentencing guidelines for sexual predators in Delaware.
Brett Reilly
Ocean View