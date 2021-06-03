Editor:
Thank you for an excellent article reporting on the legislative issues from our Sussex County state representatives on May 21, 2021.
It is disheartening to read the interpretation of HB 198 by Rep. Rich Collins. This bill is designed to put black history into the public education curriculum. He is quoted saying, “It teaches kids to hate each other.” How absurd.
Unfortunately, years ago, educators seemed to think that history was boring and began teaching only a fraction of what I learned when I was in school. In my high school, I took both American and world history. I remember the topic of slavery being glossed over, now that I think on it.
We learn from the past. In order to go forward and not repeat past mistakes, we must be aware of what happened to countries the world over. The Holocaust being one example. The other example is how we as a colony rebelled against an empire and dictator king to free ourselves for the democracy we enjoy in America today. The horrors of war should not be forgotten, to help us think of using diplomacy rather than force to settle differences.
For too long, our minority and immigrant society has suffered many injustices. Our society is changing, and we must continue to teach right from wrong and that our Democracy is precious and must be protected.
Education is the key to help move forward our society. I am happy to know this HB 198 passed. While Rep. Collins is using his own opinions to vote what he thinks is best, it is not reflective of his constituents. More and more educators are retiring to Sussex County. We know the merits of a good inclusive education. Also, his ideas on tax cuts have no merits. We need more funding for roads, infrastructure and schools with the fast pace of building developments in the county.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville