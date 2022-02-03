Editor:
Kudos to the in-depth article by Mike Smith (Coastal Point, Jan. 21) concerning the ongoing offshore wind-power debate. There are many different stakeholders, including those worried about birds, right whales, horseshoe crabs, fish, and businesses dependent on tourists and fishing.
I wish to direct attention to the elephant-in-the-room which was neglected. The critical question is, why bother at all with wind power? Just keep using fossil fuels for generating electric power.
The problem is the consistent drumbeat of warnings from worldwide scientists who fear tipping points are close to being triggered. We desperately need wind power to help bring an end to the ever-increasing greenhouse gases being dumped into the air. Despite decades of concern regarding global warming, current measurements of atmospheric CO2 show that peoples of planet earth are failing to correct the dangerous situation caused by various human-caused forcings. These include the persistent burning of fossil fuels.
I would be less concerned about the effect of wind turbines on all the listed stakeholders above and more concerned about what happens to them as the ocean continues to warm up. Whether whales, dolphins or any other natural creatures we all appreciate, warming temperatures seriously affect habitat and gradually bring about mass extinctions.
The IPPC offers detailed descriptions of these disastrous effects that are coming our way. It would be easier to deal with an army of Godzillas approaching the beaches in a massive attack than the slow, creeping death coming with ever-increasing climate change. All climate-friendly power sources, like solar and wind, are absolutely necessary to save our seashores for the grandkids, who face a seriously threatened future.
Ted Spickler
Dagsboro