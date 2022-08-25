Editor:
There’s an important election happening this year in Sussex County’s District 5. John Rieley is opposing Keller Hopkins for the County Council seat.
I have lived in Sussex County less than two years. Mr. Rieley has worked hard for his constituents and the citizens of Sussex County. He reads and responds to letters and emails. He attends HOA and community meetings when invited. He listens to the concerns of the homeowners and respects us, the voters. He educates himself on every aspect of land use. He takes all information and regulations into consideration when presented with challenging decisions. He doesn’t bow to pressure from high powered lawyers who insist the County Council’s job is to approve all developer proposals or conditional land-use requests.
He is committed to ensuring the financial stability of the county; he does not talk of tax increases. Mr. Hopkin’s claim that Mr. Reiley is a proponent of increased taxes doesn’t sound true. Even if there is a future increase in property taxes, the money would be designated for much-needed schools, roads, bridges, emergency services and infrastructure projects.
Mr. Reiley works to secure additional funding for the state police, firefighters and paramedics. He has been working on funding for open space and farmland preservation, and creating a Housing Trust Fund. Mr. Reiley works to expand the county workforce with affordable housing. He would like to continue to update the affordable rental ordinance.
Mr. Hopkins has already violated DelDOT’s campaign sign regulations by placing oversized billboards on county and state roads as early as July this year. The regulations state signs are allowed 30 days before and 30 days after any election taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the placement of signs will be allowed beginning Aug. 14, 2022. Mr. Hopkins has campaign donations up to $500,000, which is funding negative radio and TV advertisements. The big question is where is Mr. Hopkins’ detailed plans and his voting record for a better Sussex County?
Mr. Reiley is an independent farmer without ties to Realtors, developers or housing developers. This election is about a candidate who already has a successful record of making Sussex County a great place to live with focus on the future regarding the environment, infrastructure, a better educated and supported workforce.
Actions speak louder than words.
District 5, please support and vote for John Rieley as your representative on the Sussex County Council.
Angela Pierce
Selbyville