Editor:
Hello! I am writing in response to the article titled “Restaurant restrictions unfair, dangerous to industry” published in your newspaper on Nov. 17, 2020. I would like to begin by saying that I completely understand restrictions during these uncertain times, such as wearing masks, social distancing and having superb personal hygiene. I think those skills are the best thing we can do until we have a vaccine.
However, much like the author of this article said, cutting back the restaurant occupancy to 30 percent again will have a severe impact on the local and family-owned businesses that make Delaware so special.
How does it make sense to keep corporate owned businesses like Walmart open to almost 100 percent capacity but punish the local places that are already struggling to stay in the competition? Restaurants are social places and human beings are social creatures, so by keeping us away from people, we are forced into alienation.
Anyone reading this may feel very differently in regards to COVID-19, but I know restaurant owners and people who work in restaurants around Sussex County, and they are scared! They are more scared of their restaurant closing due to lack of business than they are of actually getting the virus.
Social factors have a very strong impact on human engagement within the community. For example, I have never gone out of my way to write a letter in response to an article I agree with, but this new mandate has caused not only me, but many others in our little state, to feel threatened.
Tyler Noel
Magnolia