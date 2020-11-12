Letter to the Editor Reader supports purchase of property by school district Nov 12, 2020 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Congrats on the purchase of the property next to IRHS. It was a good decision. David HallSelbyville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Communities Kind Beauty Project collecting items for survivors of abuse If… Read More >> State Jury trials set to resume in Sussex County Th… Read More >> Bethany Beach Bethany Beach to hold public hearing on Comcast, Mediacom franchise agreements Af… Read More >> South Bethany South Bethany considers election rules to change or keep Th… Read More >> View More Recent News