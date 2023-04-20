Editor:
Have any of your readers ever discovered one fine day that on the property down the street, the trees have been cut down and earth-moving equipment is re-shaping the landscape in preparation for a new development of some kind? Have they wondered how that happened, and how come “no one knew anything about it”? How could they have found out about it earlier, and perhaps done something to amend it?
The answer is that they could have used the information readily available to the public on the Delaware Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS) website at https://plus.stateplanning.delaware.gov/.
The PLUS website details each proposed development, as well as the response of state agencies (like DelDOT, DNREC, etc). They go into detail about the impact of the development, e.g. on traffic and the environment. By using this information, the public can be informed that a project has been proposed, understand the pros and cons of its local impact, and prepare an opinion of either support or opposition to the project, which can be presented at the County Planning & Zoning (P&Z) meeting considering that particular project.
This PLUS system was set up 20 years ago, and as quoted in the HB 104 synopsis, “has served to increase coordination among state and local agencies. In doing so, it has fulfilled its intent of providing predictability and consistency for the development community, especially in the area of major projects.” Amazingly, HB 104 then goes on to propose elimination of the PLUS process for projects “at least partially” within State Investment Level 1 or 2. (Levels 1 and 2 are the primary areas wherein State policies will support growth and economic development activities.)
Without the PLUS process, the very first public indication that anything is being planned for a property occurs 15 days before the scheduled P&Z hearing. It consists of a very small sign posted on the property, a notification in the back pages of one of the state newspapers, and notices mailed only to owners of property within 200 feet of the project. Then, seven days before the P&Z hearing, the developer’s proposal appears on the P&Z website. It is geared to professionals and is technical, often running into more than 1,000 pages.
Without the PLUS process, the public likely won’t be familiar with the Comprehensive Plan which would apply to the project. Nor would they likely understand the impact of the development on the surrounding traffic, environment, resource utilization, possible historical sites, etc. Nor would they have any clue about what they could do about it.
The PLUS process is crucial for the public to understand and evaluate the impact of development projects in their area. The proponents of HB 104 seek to eliminate the PLUS process, starting with projects at least partially in Level 1 and 2.
Why, you might ask? There is no clear explanation in HB 104. This bill has already passed the House and will be heard very soon in the Senate Housing & Land Use Committee. It’s really important to stop this bill so that members of the public won’t be blindfolded to the development process in their neighborhoods.
The way to do that is to contact the Senators sitting on that Committee, and, in fact, to contact every Senator in case it comes to the Senate floor, and to urge them not to pass this bill.
For this information, go to: https://legis.delaware.gov/CommitteeDetail?committeeId=617.
Thank you.
Jeanette Akhter
Selbyville