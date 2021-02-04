Editor:
Passing the Federal, Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE act), by the US House of Representatives, is an overdue first step in correcting the harms and dangers of the failed policy of marijuana prohibition.
The MORE act will “Deschedule” marijuana, recognizing the medical value in cannabis. This will allow legally conducted research, and secures Delaware’s Medical Marijuana Laws from federal interference. It also allows states to legitimize cannabis businesses, giving them full access to banking, credit, and legal protections. It will be implemented by the newly created, Cannabis Justice Office.
It cannot go unsaid that the failures of prohibition have created unhealthy communities. This law will allow for expungements and record sealing of cannabis convictions. It will reduce barriers, helping reintroduction into the community. It will also create reinvestment grant programs, health education, youth mentoring, and legal aid. The bill includes provisions to ensure that state-legal, cannabis-related businesses will be eligible for Small Business Administration programs, such as the Microloan Program, which assists women, low-income, veteran and minority entrepreneurs and business owners.
I would like to thank U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester for being a sponsor of the MORE Act, HR3884. I thank her for her courage to end the failed policy of prohibition.
Please contact U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (302) 573-6345 and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (302) 573-6291, the latter who supported legalization, and ask them to attach their names as sponsors of the MORE Act (S2227), in the Senate.
Let’s end the horrible, failed policy of cannabis prohibition.
John Sybert, Vice President
Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network