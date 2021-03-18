Editor:
Bert Reynolds has the audacity to ask Nancy Ward what is being done for those residents whose property is damaged by roaming feral cats. Really? What kind of monetary damage do they have from these cats that isn’t covered by insurance? Even if there isn’t insurance, I doubt that it’s so prevalent that a council member is called upon to get money for these people. Really? It always comes down to money.
Nancy Ward and her organization have repeatedly proven the advantages and success of trap-neuter-release, and again, it is refused by the council, and what do they ask? Do they ask for statistics, do they ask how the organization can be assisted in their work? No, they ask for Nancy to expose locations of feral cats they are in the middle of controlling because they have a right to know. Why?
Nancy’s group is successfully applying their methods to the colony, which I guess isn’t fast enough for the council. I guess just killing these insignificant creatures is all they want to do, which is a much quicker solution for them so that certain people will stop complaining, but it is definitely more cruel and inhumane.
Cats Around Town is an excellent and dedicated organization with many supporters. Just try working with them. They’re not asking for much, and their methods will, in the near future, end stray cat colonies. Now Town Manager Houck is going to talk to other officials to hear their experiences. More time and opportunity wasted when the facts are clear and proven.
The town council approved, on first reading, an ordinance for dog owners to clean up after their dogs. Well, those people let their dogs run on my property, and it is then damaged by their droppings. Am I supposed to seek restitution for that? Ridiculous. But they are so quick to approve that.
Work with Cats Around Town for one year, at least. What do you have to lose? The mayor and council’s declaration that they reviewed the ordinance and they’ve decided not to look at it again is unreasonable and authoritarian.
Nancy is right. Paying the complainants and killing the cats will not be a solution to the problem, because it won’t end. Nancy’s methods, which are the methods that Best Friends and other animal organizations successfully espouse, are the way to go. Just try it. You and the others have absolutely nothing to lose. Just have patience and watch the results. You will reap the rewards that will come.
Kitten season is coming, if not already here. Stop complaining, and get to work and support Cats Around Town. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation and having an open, humane mind.
Grace Dixon
Ocean View