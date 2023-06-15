Editor:
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company, located at 3554 Atlantic Avenue, is an extremely busy and much-needed fire company in our town of Millville. With the many calls that are made for fires, medical emergencies and for other various reasons, the fire company is a very busy organization.
With all of the fire company’s responsibilities and calls, I was so amazed and grateful that firemen took the time to show my 2 ½-year-old grandson, William, the huge, shiny red firetruck that had just came back from a call. The acting EMS chief, Tyler Hickman, was so kind and thoughtful to William. After receiving a black fireman’s hat from Tyler, William got to sit in the firetruck, and he was speechless!
I would like to thank Tyler Hickman and the entire Millville Volunteer Fire Company for all of the hours and hard work they do for all of us.
Many activities have been planned by MVFC, including the MVFC Auxiliary Yard Sale on Saturday, June 17.
Please support our wonderful Millville Volunteer Fire Company. They are the best!
Susan Philkill
Millville