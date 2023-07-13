Editor:
It is a sad but predictable fact that a decision not to renew the police chief contract has been seized by those who embrace an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal defamation. I recently heard a radio broadcast that was a vituperative rant, replete with unfounded suppositions and threats. Such behavior is appalling. It reflects the desperate tactic of “raising hell” as a means of persuasion, when no other substantive position is credible.
In contrast to the detractors, the actions of the mayor and council have been substantive and credible, on many levels. Solutions to issues that have been stymied, for years if not decades, are in progress. The level of transparency regarding council actions and positions during the past two years is refreshing and illuminating.
Controversy is a natural consequence of change. Considering various viewpoints, assessing alternative approaches in problem-solving, are fundamental to seeking and finding the best courses of action. Differences discussed and resolved can lead to clarity and focus.
However, deliberate attempts to distract and demean people and processes are despicable tactics some pursue to win arguments of their own creation. Such deportment is not to be mistaken for seeking truth or justice, rather it is an obvious, overt attempt at obfuscation.
The current council has demonstrated a commitment to community involvement, governing transparency and principled decision-making. To characterize the current council’s actions regarding the police chief, as expedient or self-serving is a contemptible pattern of insinuation. It is clear opponents to the council’s actions choose to advocate for their own purposes, not the public welfare. Unfortunately, trial by accusation is a technique all too common in current times. It is worthy of disdain. It is especially disconcerting when those who profess and pledge to protect and serve encourage surrogates to advocate actions intended to seek and destroy.
I have been a property owner in Fenwick for 45 years and a full-time resident for 19 years. The current council has succeeded in creating an open and effective process of communication in the past two years that surpasses all previous efforts. I reaffirm my confidence and gratitude for each council member’s commitment to preserving the character of our community in times of significant challenges. The integrity of individual and collective efforts to represent the best interests of our community is indisputable.
Richard Robinson
Fenwick Island