As a new resident of the “Quiet Resorts,” I refuse to remain silent about the issue of litter along our roadways. I appreciate the coverage the Coastal Point has provided concerning many like-minded individuals, as well as community organizations such as the Millsboro Lions Club and the employees of Mountaire Farms — Bravo!
Since mid-March, our own volunteer cleanup crew here at The Estuary in Frankford has collectively beautified several miles of local roadways, and, equally as important, now that the “heavy lifting” has been done, continue to battle the daily onslaught of ignorant slobs and their trash-tossing ways.
I’d like to personally thank the DelDOT Yard for their prompt response to my weekly calls (sometimes twice weekly) to collect the never-ending contractor bags our volunteers leave on the sides of the roads. Yes, there is that much maintenance. I’d also like to thank the Department of Corrections for the recent major clean-up of Double Bridges Road — an area that is difficult to clean up safely (but that won’t stop a few of us).
I’m aware of the governor’s initiative to “Keep DE Litter Free,” however, to keep Delaware litter-free, it needs to be litter-free in the first place. Unfortunately, there is nowhere on this planet that is going to ever be free of litter for more than 24 hours. We need more than initiatives. We need action. We need to “Clean Up DE” — on a daily basis — and then, and only then, can we continue to “Keep DE Litter Free.”
I urge everyone who walks on a regular basis to take a trash bag with you (if only once a week) and collect debris from your neighborhood. For a no-contact litter pick-up experience, consider purchasing a grabber, or wear protective gloves. Even one bag of removed debris will make a difference.
I believe this one simple act, done on a consistent basis, has the power to inspire others to do the same, and will be more rewarding than you can possibly imagine. I’ve met the most amazing people by simply creating a volunteer group via Facebook. We’ve found some very interesting things during our clean-ups and have shared laughter, sunshine and exercise along the way.
It almost makes me want to thank the litterbugs for the opportunity — if not for their selfish acts, I might not have ever made the acquaintance of my newfound friends who truly care about the planet and are actually doing something about it.
I hope many other people will send their stories into the paper on an ongoing basis and ask, would the Coastal Point be willing to set aside some column space each week for folks to send in photos, such as before and after shots, selfies with friends or colleagues and their catch of the day?
Linda Condrillo
Frankford