Editor:
I have read a great deal of letters lately that have expressed outrage with county council and the way building permits and zoning are approved in Sussex County.
One thing residents must understand is, if an area is not incorporated into a town (example: Evans Farm) then county council zoning will apply. The same rules and regulations of review will apply to a building project whether it is two miles outside Ocean View or two miles outside of Laurel.
As someone who has lived in both western and eastern Sussex, I can say that the two sides of the county are very different from one another, and continue to grow further and further apart. Most of Eastern Sussex is populated by well-off retirees who moved here from a place with much higher salaries than what we earn here in southern Delaware. Most locals are priced out of the “resort” area. Eastern Sussex continues to get wealthier and older, as western Sussex contains most lower-income and working-class people.
Bearing this in mind, I often wonder if a referendum exploring the split of Sussex County into two counties with different agendas might be beneficial for all parties?
Brandon Lewis
Ocean View