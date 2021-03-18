Editor:
I was driving down a local road when I saw two large flags — one an American flag and another that had the offensive four-letter word starting with “F,” followed by “Biden.”
I immediately went to the Ocean View Police Department to report this. The officers said I was not the first person to complain about the sign. I was told the Town of Ocean View said it was their 1st Amendment right. As a homeowner in Ocean View, are we really OK with this?
I am a grandmother, and I am appalled. It would not be appropriate to print that word in this paper. It would not be appropriate for this word to be used by children in school. It is not appropriate on local TV. This resident may have a right to do so — but should we be OK with it?
I would hope that most in our community would not approve of this language displayed in our community for children, residents and visitors to see on a daily basis.
It is totally disrespectful, and I believe threatening to our community and our great state of Delaware.
I hope that the Town of Ocean View would publicly announce that this type of vulgar language does not represent our community. Then, ask the owner to move this to an area of his property where it is not visible from the public road.
Maybe the owner will consider how disrespectful this is and [that it] sets a poor example for our children.
We need respect and decency to return to our country.
Maria Wolf
Ocean View