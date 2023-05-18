Editor:
We wanted to share with you our experience living in the Ocean View community. We come from a state where people tended to have differing political views. Never did we have damage to our property or receive anonymous mailings. Here, we have repeated damage to a flagpole at the corner of our yard and flags stolen (three so far). We had damage to a political candidate’s yard sign, someone running for state office. We’ve received anonymous mailings, have had notes left in our door, and trash thrown at us and on our lawn by passing cars.
Our flagpole flies an American flag and a second flag underneath. The second flag honors our veterans, our police, POWs and shows our support for President Donald Trump. We rotate them, and they are all simple flags, nothing offensive. The latest anonymous mailing came last week, addressed to “Resident.” We’ve been handed derogatory literature in our yard about abortion rights and women’s rights, of all things, with the people always getting back in their car and driving away. Never has anyone stopped to have a conversation or knocked on our door to talk to us.
Maybe we’re different, but never have we admonished or mistreated a neighbor who may have different points of view, not even when we were younger and full of bravado. We tolerate things we disagree with, as any neighbor should. So long as no harm is coming to us, our property or our family. What is happening to us in Ocean View is worrisome. How sad to have to put a camera up and spotlights in our peaceful neighborhood. Thank God for our neighbors, our camera feed and the Delaware State Police, who tell us there is no such thing as anonymity.
Anthony Merritt
Ocean View