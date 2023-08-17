Editor:
In the state of Delaware, a law passed in 2022 increased the state’s partial exclusion of pension income for younger military retirees: https://legis.delaware.gov/json/BillDetail/GenerateHtmlDocument?legislationId=78925&legislationTypeId=1&docTypeId=2&legislationName=SB188.
For those over the age of 60, the exclusion is still worth $12,500. But for those under the age of 60, $12,500 of their military pension income can be excluded from their taxable income as of 2023, essentially meaning they, like older military retirees, won’t owe state taxes on the first $12,500 of their pension income. Previously, this exclusion was worth only $2,000 for military retirees under age 60.
Robert Kabacinski
Dagsboro