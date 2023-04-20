Editor:
So proud to be part of the Nam Knight Nation that takes the time to honor our military, law enforcement, and the community.
On Sunday, April 16, 2023, the Nam Knights of America M/C Delaware “First State Chapter,” along with Maryland’s Old Line Chapter, led the first leg that assisted in the escort of Sgt. David Solinas, the 23-year-old killed near Ft. Campbell in Kentucky during a Black Hawk helicopter training exercise.
The outstanding police escort of 225-plus miles traveled from Dover Air Force Base, going over the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the second leg of the escort, which consisted of the Nam Knight Parent Chapter, Hudson Valley Chapter, and Iron Horse Chapter that continued to Oradell, N.J.
The Oradell Community lined the streets to pay their final respects to David, with police officers, fire departments and people as the hearse carrying Sgt. David Solinas’ flag-draped casket through the streets.
Thank you to all that helped in this honor to Sgt. David Solinas. Our deepest sympathy to his family. May God keep you in his heart and hands.
Joanne Mulholland
Ocean View