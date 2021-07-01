Editor:
Double Danger Road (formerly, and currently, known as Double Bridges Road) needs a name change. The Bayard-to-Bethany segment has seen a significant uptick in travel. It has become the main artery for contractors and visitors alike to avoid Route 54 and Route 26 traffic woes.
There’s a daily rush of dump trucks, work trailers, 18-wheeler delivery trucks, lumber, farm vehicles and cars that use the corridor. It’s also used by bicyclists as they circumnavigate the Assawoman Bays.
DelDOT invited this traffic when they irresponsibly posted the segment as “Alt. Route 54” about seven years ago. No improvements were made to the shoulders or intersections to accommodate the significant increase in traffic, and it’s a danger to all that use it, thus why I’m calling for a partition to rename the road to Double Danger Road.
Tom Ford
Frankford