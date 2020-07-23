Editor:
What is it with this Orsted Skipjack company? They’re not stupid, so they must believe that persistence wins the day!
Could somebody please explain to me why wind power generated offshore in federally allocated ocean that is earmarked for Maryland state residents has to come ashore in Delaware? Maybe it’s me who’s the stupid one here, because I just don’t get it. It’s not our problem! Let Maryland solve its own problems.
Or maybe, just thinking, the wind farm can be redirected to generate power for us Delawareans. That would be a novel thought. Then it would make sense to have a transmission facility in Delaware. Let’s tell Orsted no to their latest “scheme” to service our neighbors to the south by coming ashore and building either in Cedar Neck or Bethany Beach, Del.
Jeffrey Chandross
Frankford