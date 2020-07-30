Editor:
Mr. Chandross, in his letter published in the July 24 Coastal Point, asked someone to explain why the Skipjack Offshore Wind Project, a project earmarked for Maryland residents, has to come onshore in Delaware. He claims it’s “a Maryland not a Delaware” problem. The over-simplistic answer: that is not how our electrical grid operates.
In general, just like most other markets, our electricity markets have their transactional sides (i.e., seller/buyer and contracts) and their physical supply sides (i.e., the physical delivery or supply system). Maryland and Delaware’s electrical systems are not independent of one another; rather they are just two of the transmission pieces in an integrated electrical grid system known as the PJM Interconnect. I emphasize the word “integrated” and the following definition: “combining or coordinating separate elements so as to provide a harmonious, interrelated whole.”
It helps to remember that electrons produced by generators on one part of the grid do not physically flow to their earmarked/contracted markets rather, electricity follows the path of least resistance and ends up at a point not involved in the transaction. Also, it should be noted that the grid must constantly be “balanced” (i.e., each electron produced and transmitted must be delivered and used somewhere.). So there is a need for entities such PJM to dispatch and balance the movement of electricity on the integrated electrical grid.
Also, as the operator of this integrated grid, PJM is responsible for the reliability and long-term planning of the whole transmission grid, including the grids in Maryland and Delaware. It is projected that peak demand in our Delmarva and New Jersey area is to increase by nearly 20 percent over the next 10 years. So there is a projected need for expansion over the entire integrated PJM transmission network (FYI, there are 13 states that make up the PJM Interconnect.) If anyone disputes the accuracy of projected need for transmission growth, just take a look around at the residential development currently going on in our immediate area.
Second, it is correct that the current offshore Skipjack Offshore Wind Project is primarily supported by Maryland electricity consumers, but as I understand the proposed project’s capacity, it has excess generation capacity which, if needed, can be used to supplement Delaware electricity markets.
Third, while Delaware is not currently sponsoring specific offshore wind projects, it may well do so in the future. See, the Offshore Wind Working Group Report to Delaware’s governor (
http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov/energy/Documents/Offshore%20Wind%20Working%20Group/Offshore%20Wind%20Working%20Group%20Report%20June%2029%202018.pdf).
The transmission lines and the onshore interconnection for the Skipjack Offshore Wind Project could well become part of the overall infrastructure needed and used in the event Delaware develops or cosponsors offshore projects in the future.
Lastly, the Skipjack Offshore Wind Project is a green energy project that will offset the need for carbon fuel-sourced generation that would be located in the general PJM Interconnect area. Carbon emissions do not stop at state or national boundaries. Carbon emissions are problems on an interstate and international basis.
There may be other issues, such as the different and various impacts to our oceans and the environmental impacts at the specific construction sites, but the concern for the Skipjack Offshore Wind Project cannot be cast as an “us vs. them” problem.
Ken Niehaus
Ocean View