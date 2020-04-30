Editor:
Negligence is generally a civil-law concept and is defined as a departure from the standard of care of the ordinary and reasonable person. In rare cases, negligence can be criminal in nature when one’s actions demonstrate extreme indifference/disregard for human life or the safety of others.
I submit that Mr. Trump, in his response to the coronavirus, is guilty of criminal negligence and as a direct consequence of his actions and inaction, many lives have been lost.
Mr. Trump ignored early warnings of the coming virus from intelligence officials and his Secretary of HHS. In January, Mr. Azar warned Mr. Trump of the pandemic on two occasions, and Mr. Trump’s response was to deflect and dismiss any discussion of the virus, calling Mr. Azar an alarmist and lecturing him on his concern for actions related to harming manufacturers of vaping products.
He ignored a January memo from Peter Navarro, his aide on trade and economic matters, which warned of the possibility of half a million deaths. He deferred to China on Jan. 24, telling the public that China had done a good job containing the virus and that we should be thankful for their actions.
Mr. Trump avoided ramping up for preparation of addressing the virus and focused on political considerations, the stock market, his re-election and managing the news cycle. He failed to timely use the DPA to produce badly-needed PPE for our health care workers and first-responders. He failed to establish and coordinate testing procedures for the states.
Mr. Trump played down what he knew as early as January to be a serious threat. At the CDC in early March he said, “Anyone who wants a test can get a test.” This was a lie. At rallies in February and early March, he told the country there was nothing to worry about, it is 15 cases which will soon be down to zero. He told the country, when the weather warms up, this will “disappear.” He blamed the media and the Democrats, saying “this is the new hoax.” These were all lies.
Mr. Trump distrusted and undercut his own health experts and task force guidelines by issuing statements in conflict with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. He promoted “liberating” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia in direct contravention of his own guidelines. He has endorsed and promoted unproven and dangerous medical treatments such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, saying, “What do you have to lose?” Recent studies have shown the use of these drugs have no effect on curing the virus and can lead to serious and immediate cardiac problems.
Mr. Trump’s reckless and irresponsible actions constitute a complete derogation of his oath of office and presidential leadership in a time of national crisis. He is a danger to the health and wellbeing of the citizens of this country and should immediately be forced to resign.
Nathan A. Colman
Millville