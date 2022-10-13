Letter to the Editor Reader says tolerance is the only way Oct 13, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Your column about the current odor of politics was spot-on. It all makes me very sad.Like you, I don’t see a way out until we reintroduce tolerance. Krista ViscontiOcean View Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent News Education Full-time SRO not going to be at LB after all In… Read More >>Full-time SRO not going to be at LB after all Food Cottage Café sold to SoDel Concepts Th… Read More >>Cottage Café sold to SoDel Concepts News Work continues on Millsboro bypass project Of… Read More >>Work continues on Millsboro bypass project Millsboro Hudson lands as town manager of Smyrna Fo… Read More >>Hudson lands as town manager of Smyrna View More Recent News