“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” may have been something we have heard said, but it’s far from true. Words do hurt — not only the person they’re spoken to, but also the very character of the person who spoke them!
As a former coach’s wife who attended games and heard youth, parents and coaches alike spout derogatory remarks, I have to say, all I could think was, “What a poor character those people had.” It’s an embarrassment to our community that one of its leaders would resort to such behavior and language.
The term “boy” has always been used to demean someone (as Dr. Hattier so eloquently pointed out) and, because of that very point, should never be used. Since when does demeaning and demoralizing someone with words actually motivate them? The fact that Dr. Hattier even made that statement appears that he’s trying to justify the actions of Mr. Layfield.
The words and actions at the game show a lack of respect and are an embarrassment to our school district, as well as us “country” people who live in this community. Again, I have to think that their words and actions speak volumes about their character. And yes, Dr. Hattier, our words do matter.
If someone isn’t able to maintain their composure, actions and words at a game, what does that say about their thoughts and actions in other situations?
Our school community is as diversified as the coaches and players on the playing field. Are our own children spoken and treated as such? When we elect our board members and other leaders in the community, I would hope that we look at their character — their words and actions. Leaders (as well as the rest of us) make mistakes, yes. But proof of their character is that they own their mistakes and try to improve in the future.
Kathy DiSabatino
Dagsboro