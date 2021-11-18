Editor:
During the Nov. 9 County Council meeting (audio, https://sussexcountyde.gov/sites/default/files/audio/110921.1.mp3 at 49:22) Mark Schaeffer showed his ignorance and total lack of knowledge to serve on our county council by insinuating the hotel tax was an ordinance that could be easily rescinded.
This ordinance was actually approved prior to Schaeffer taking office. Maybe if he (and Ms. Green) read previous minutes regarding this ordinance, it would have been understood that the tax was always intended to be reinstated when the Delaware state-of-emergency was lifted, which occurred on July 13, 2021.
Mr. Schaeffer, it’s been almost a year, and I don’t see any improvements in our traffic, or protections for our fragile and vanishing environment that you promised would be fixed your first few months in office.
Maybe your time would be better spent on becoming educated on county government processes and the important long-term issues outside developer’s financial interests (those same developers who funded your campaign) and talk to your constituents. Where were you during the Sept. 22 protest? You were not where you were needed. Why didn’t you talk to your voters?
It is clearly evident who you are supporting; your partnership in making money on a hotel in which you are an investor, not for the good of the county in which we live. During a recent interview with Mike Bradley, Tom Harvey stated you are his partner in a hotel near the Five Points intersection. You need to recuse yourself on these matters regardless of what the Public Integrity Commission supposedly suggested to you.
Recusing yourself from the perception of serving your own self-interest is integrity (the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness — Google dictionary), which you appear to be lacking.
With the recent state auditor’s accusations from the Attorney General’s Office, Justice Holland is reviewing Delaware’s statute on how to remove, or hold elected offices to a higher standard of transparency and integrity. Sussex County needs to do the same with your office.
Valerie Wood
Millsboro