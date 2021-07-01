Editor:
I am writing in response to the article in the June 18 edition by Coastal Point writer Susan Canfora about the proposed hotel/restaurant on the corner of Lighthouse Road and Bennett Avenue (the entrance of Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s). She reported in detail about a hearing related to this proposed construction held on June 10 by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
I cannot comment on the accuracy of the article because I was unable to attend that hearing. Ms. Canfora’s article reported that there was a significant amount of opposition to the construction by Carl M. Freeman Associates of a proposed 70-room hotel and restaurant due to the anticipated increase in traffic on Route 54 and the impact on the environment of that area. I have since learned that DelDOT has approved the installation of a traffic light at that intersection, adding, in my opinion, to the traffic congestion on Route 54.
I wrote to Ms. Canfora, stating that her article failed to mention that Freeman already has County approval to build 70 homes on that parcel of land. I suggested that she should write a follow-up article, with a thorough report of all the approved and proposed uses of that property. Her response to me was that she has written in the past about the County’s approval of those homesites.
Again, in my opinion, the construction of these houses and the hotel/restaurant will have a significant impact on the natural environment in our area, the quality of life in “the Quiet Resorts” and the safety of those who reside here. Note that the P&Z Commission chose to defer action on the request for this construction. Nevertheless, it will go before the County Council on July 27 for approval or denial, so there is still time for Sussex County property owners to write to their representatives on County Council, expressing their opinion of this proposal. Their email addresses can be found in the Government tab at sussexcountyde.gov.
Ronald Lewis
Selbyville