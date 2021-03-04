Editor:
I recently saw a sign on Old Mill Road for a proposed rental development on Evans Farm. Yet another high-density development in this small area would add to a looming disaster of overcrowded roads, oversubscribed utilities and reduced quality of life — not to mention loss of farm resources.
My wife and I made a conscious effort to build a house by an older resident builder in an long-existing neighborhood with space — rather than opt for a new development with narrow streets, very small lots, and homes that may look nice (just don’t look too hard under the sheetrock.)
We have so many high-density developments already ongoing in the Millville, Ocean View, Dagsboro area. There is plenty of lower-cost housing available. What we need is balanced, well planned development with the expanded infrastructure to support it.
I plan to attend the hearing, and I would like to know who the folks are on these zoning boards here. Obviously, they have never lived in a place like Long Island, N.Y., Northern Virginia or Anne Arundel County, Md., otherwise they would have seen what uncontrolled development does to the inhabitants of an area.
Wake up, folks; otherwise you will be looking, yet again, for a place away from crowds, high costs and high crime. Let’s not remake the same mistakes here.
Stephen Melsom
Dagsboro