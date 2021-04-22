Editor:
I am writing this letter about opposing the Evans Farm apartments they want to put up.
I was born and raised in Long Island, N.Y. Long Island used to be just like this area (Delaware) and now there is so much traffic, streets are horrible to drive on, taxes are so high, and you cannot get from one side of your town to another in less than 25 minutes, and your town is only 1 square mile.
I hope people realize the impact on building so much around this area that it could devastate the area. Besides, all the wildlife —where are they going? So sad.
Nancy McDermott
Ocean View