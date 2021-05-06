Editor:
This past week I had the opportunity to witness grassroots American democracy in action. I attended the public meeting of the Sussex County Council held at DelTech. I watched and listened to over six hours as the council heard from citizens and groups who presented and discussed a conditional-use application regarding a proposed development by Linder & Co.
The County Council meeting was capably chaired by Mr. Michael Vincent, council president. Mr. Vincent was prompt, efficient and orderly in the way the meeting was conducted. Throughout the meeting Mr. Vincent was in control of the proceedings and ensured that both the attorney for the applicant and the those opposing the development were given the opportunity to make their cases.
It was especially notable that Mr. Vincent took the time to offer a brief class in civics when one of the council members rudely suggested that one of the citizens making a case in opposition to the request should state the opposition and then sit-down. Politely, but firmly, Mr. Vincent explained that every citizen has the right to address the issue and would be given whatever time was needed to make their views known to the Council — a gentle reminder to all present in the room that the U.S. Constitution ensures the rights of the citizens to make known their thoughts, feelings and concerns to the government.
The petitioner’s legal counsel opened an hour-long rehearsal of the history of the proposed development, a soliloquy regarding the opponents of the conditional use, whom he referred to as “laypeople” to marginalize their qualifications to make a reasonable judgement regarding the development. He then made what seemed a thinly veiled threat to the Council by schooling them in their legal responsibilities and limitations in making their decisions regarding this request. Next, he resorted to an ad hominem attack, characterizing opponents as biased against renters.
The Evans Farm Watch, a group of Sussex County citizens concerned about safety, quality of life, protection of the environment and reasonable land development spoke in opposition to the requested conditional use. EFW presented facts regarding the negative impact that Linder & Co.’s request for the conditional use would have upon the community.
They addressed increased traffic in an already over-burdened road system; the exacerbation of an already stressed stormwater drainage system that regularly floods near-by neighborhoods; the lack of public transportation, walkability and bike lanes along roadways posing threats to all; distinguishing overcrowding from proposed density; raising health concerns in a community whose medical resources are already challenged; and the incompatibility of the proposed design with the existing communities surrounding the Evans Farm property.
It appeared from this viewer’s perspective that County Council took notice and the Linder & Co. voiced surprised by the presentation of Evans Farm Watch and concerned citizens opposing the development. It is noteworthy that no support for the development was expressed.
Wollom Jensen
Ocean View