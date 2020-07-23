Editor:
It was 14 years ago that we stopped to visit a friend in Bethany Beach. It was then that we fell in love with the quaint, friendly little town. A few years later we purchased a vacation home in Ocean View.
This summer we decided it’s not the friendly little town we once knew and loved. The politicians of Bethany Beach have decided that they would keep the little town to themselves and their residents. Local store owners are encouraging visitors to buy locally, but that is not possible when you have nowhere to park so that you may shop or walk the boardwalk.
I can understand the need to decrease numbers due to COVID, but denying surrounding residents parking spots is selfish and snobby. Residents near the beach have driveways and are given special permits to take over the streets. Now they have been given permits to take over most of the beach parking lots. Is this privilege given to renters? So how is it taxpayers in surrounding communities cannot park in town?
And I say from experience, if you are not in town by 10-11 a.m., you are not shopping or going to the beach. Parking is ridiculously limited. As a retired disabled vet, my husband had to walk two blocks with chairs to enjoy the beach for an afternoon.
These politicians are out of control. My husband stopped at the town hall one day to ask a question, and was treated abruptly and coldly and told you should not be in here.
Store owners... I’m sorry your town has such poor politicians and don’t care if you go under or not. If I can’t park anywhere, I can’t support your business.
Terri Valentine
West Deptford, N.J.