Editor:
I read the Coastal Point each printing and appreciate that your paper posts opinions that a person has in the Letters section. Certainly, not all will agree with every posting. Your paper is a great example for all that you show “no favorites.” I thank you for that.
The following is my response to Linda Hitchens of Frankford. The title of her writing is “Reader weighs in on cat issue” that she read in the March 19 issue of the Coastal Point.
My reply to her posting in the April 2, 2021, copy is:
The care of roaming cats has been an issue since I moved to Ocean View in 2004. There are many opinions expressed in the Coastal Point both by citizens, groups and the law as it is written concerning this issue of roaming cats.
I have read them, and I appreciate that folks will always have their opinion. The law is the deciding factor. I am not writing to argue any point as to opinions or the rule of law.
I am writing to express what I have seen!
I cannot count how many dead and injured cats, dogs and other pets that I have seen by the side of the road!
These animals are not aware of traffic, and the person(s) that are unfortunate enough to strike the innocent animal will have a picture in their mind forever!
If people love their pet, they will see that it is kept safe either in the yard or their home. They will not allow the pet to run free and perhaps get injured by a wild stray animal or a vehicle.
Some pets are like “children” to their owners — and I understand that, and it is OK. But, would you allow a child to run free?
You write that people that are unkind to animals or neglectful in any way need to be severely reprimanded.
Well, that, in my view of the world, also means those that allow pets to run free and subject them to danger(s) of vehicles and/or wild animals that may harm them. Foxes are very plentiful in this area and they often are rabid. That subjects any cat, dog or other pet to being attacked and harmed and, at worst, killed.
I love all animals, and I advocate that owners of any animal keep it safe in your yard and/or home if you really love that pet.
Patricia P. Wagner
Ocean View