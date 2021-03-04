Editor:
I believe the Evans Farm apartment complex is sorely needed and will serve the best interest of our community. There is an extreme lack of affordable housing in this area, and Evans Farm will help alleviate this problem.
I agree with earlier writers that this area is mostly seniors who live in single-family homes. I agree in preserving property values, but people need to understand that the working poor cannot afford to shell out $500,000 for a house, like many of the retired folks moving here can. It is important that our community start thinking about not just the folks who retire here, but also the folks who work here and cannot afford to live here.
Most of our jobs are low-paying retail and service-sector jobs, and most of these employees travel from inland to work here at the beach. Let’s start thinking about Delawareans born and raised here, instead of chasing all those real state dollars from folks who retired here but made their money somewhere else. A healthy, productive community cares about the working poor and not just the wealthy.
Brandon Lewis
Ocean View