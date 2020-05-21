Editor:
As the coronavirus is spreading through the Delmarva Peninsula, many processing-plant workers are positive with COVID-19 and some have even lost their lives. While grocery store shelves are empty, millions of birds are being “depopulated” in the industrial meat-production system.
This pandemic has revealed the cracks in our food system but has also brought well-deserved attention to our unsung heroes: the sustainable farms that are keeping us supplied with healthy meat and produce.
Our diverse family farms, who rely on restaurants to market meat and produce, have been able to pivot in this crisis to increase their consumer base. Some have seen increases in sales as much as 400 percent. Community-supported agriculture (CSA) shares are being purchased at unprecedented rates. Many farms have introduced online purchasing and curbside pick-up at the farm. They can barely keep up with the overwhelming demand.
While we often look for convenience in our busy lives, we are now discovering the authenticity of driving out to the farm and picking up food from the farmer, our neighbor, who we know by first name. I’ve heard many say that they will continue to shop this way.
We, as communities, salute our sustainable family farmers who are getting us through this crisis and keeping our community fed. We wish you continued success long after this crisis is over. We hope to have a few more local butcher shops open up. It’s time we rethink our food system. It’s time we repair the cracks.
Maria Payan
Selbyville